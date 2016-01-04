Jan 4 Global Bioenergies SA :

* Widens cooperation with Audi with signature of a new collaboration agreement

* Now signed extension focuses on making Global Bioenergies' technology accessible for non-biomass derived carbon sources

* New agreement includes the payment of upfront and milestone fees, as well as the possibility for Audi to acquire shares of Global Bioenergies corresponding to less than 1 pct of its capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)