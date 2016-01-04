Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 10
ZURICH, April 10 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Jan 4 Kuehne und Nagel International AG :
* Unveiled its Singapore Logistics Hub, a 50,000 sqm built-to-suit facility located in west of Singapore
* Facility is part regional expansion plan to support supply chain clientele operating within Singapore and ASEAN countries Source text - bit.ly/1RZWd2h Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* For full year, net profit amounted to 114 million Swiss francs compared with 1 million francs in 2015