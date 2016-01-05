U.S. net neutrality advocates blast Pai effort to reverse rules
WASHINGTON, April 7 Advocates of landmark net neutrality rules on Friday blasted Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai's plans to roll back the Obama era legal framework.
Jan 5 Solocal Group SA :
* Announces acquisition of 100 pct of Effilab's shares, search engine and social network advertising agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 7 Advocates of landmark net neutrality rules on Friday blasted Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai's plans to roll back the Obama era legal framework.
* Ashe Capital Management, LP reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ohtZXQ) Further company coverage: