Jan 4 DK Company A/S :

* Acquires three brands from Ball Group

* Acquisition value is 60 million Danish crowns ($8.78 million) in cash

* Transaction is carried out with accounting effect from Jan. 1, 2016

* Parties have also agreed on earn out in 2016

* Sees to increase FY revenue at level of 250 million crowns with expected EBIT of 10 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

