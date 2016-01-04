Jan 4 Cantargia AB :

* Patent granted by the European Patent Office

* Patent comprise treatment and diagnostics of several common forms of solid tumors such as breast cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer and malignant melanoma

* European protection exists until 2032

* Corresponding application is currently under review by authorities in e.g. USA, Japan, China and Australia Source text for Eikon:

