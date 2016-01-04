BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals: XADAGO to be introduced in Portugal
* ZAMBON S.p.A., and partner Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., introduce XADAGO (Safinamide) for patients in the middle to late stage of Parkinson's disease in Portugal
Jan 4 Cantargia AB :
* Patent granted by the European Patent Office
* Patent comprise treatment and diagnostics of several common forms of solid tumors such as breast cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer and malignant melanoma
* European protection exists until 2032
* Corresponding application is currently under review by authorities in e.g. USA, Japan, China and Australia Source text for Eikon:
April 10 German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros ($69.85) per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.