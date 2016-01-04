BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
(Corrects headline, bullet to say investors vote in favour of management arrangements relating to buyout offer, not for offer itself)
Jan 4 APR Energy Plc :
* Says 54.42 pct of votes cast at general meeting in favour of management arrangements relating to buyout offer for co from Apple Bidco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
April 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.