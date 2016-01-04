Jan 4 Verte SA :

* Total value of deals signed with Jeronimo Martins Polska SA between Nov. 20, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2015 at 2.4 million zlotys ($609,880) net

* The deals concerned delivery of notebooks and 2016 calendars