Jan 5 Bone Therapeutics :

* Bone Therapeutics granted an additional 2 million euros ($2.2 million) in non-dilutive funding by the Walloon Region, bringing the total of non-dilutive funding to 5 million euros for the full year 2015

* Extra funding will be used to further investigate mode-of-action of Bone Therapeutics` allogeneic bone cell therapy product ALLOB