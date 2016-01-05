BRIEF-Zonte says Marshall Farris to resign as director
* Zonte Metals Inc - announces resignation of Marshall Farris as a director of company effectively immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Oncodesign SA :
* Oncodesign Biotechnology and Bristol-Myers Squibb enter into strategic drug discovery collaboration
* Goal of collaboration is to generate novel Nanocyclix based compounds for targets of interest to Bristol-Myers Squibb
* Oncodesign will receive an upfront payment of $3 million and research, development and regulatory based milestone payments of up to $80 million per target
* In addition, Oncodesign is eligible to receive tiered royalties and sales based milestones for each product resulting from collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Coupa Software Inc - entered into a share purchase agreement - SEC filing