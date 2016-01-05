Jan 5 Oncodesign SA :

* Oncodesign Biotechnology and Bristol-Myers Squibb enter into strategic drug discovery collaboration

* Goal of collaboration is to generate novel Nanocyclix based compounds for targets of interest to Bristol-Myers Squibb

* Oncodesign will receive an upfront payment of $3 million and research, development and regulatory based milestone payments of up to $80 million per target

* In addition, Oncodesign is eligible to receive tiered royalties and sales based milestones for each product resulting from collaboration