Jan 5 GRENKELEASING AG :

* GRENKE Group Leasing's new business in 2015 totalled 1,359.9 million euros ($1.47 billion)for a year-on-year rise of 20.1 pct

* GRENKE Group Factoring's new business in 2015 reached 324.6 million euros for a year-on-year increase of 55.5 pct

* New business volume of GRENKE Group (including franchise partners) amounted to 1,704.1 million euros (2014: 1,352.9 million euros) for growth of 26.0 pct

* Considers offering shareholders option of receiving dividend, in whole or in part, in form of company shares or entirely in form of a cash dividend