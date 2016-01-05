Jan 5 Tie Kinetix NV :

* Announces an order intake for month of December 2015 in excess of 1 million euros ($1.1 million)

* Q1 order intake amounts to 3.7 million euros, including 2.4 million euros of new services to existing and new clients Source text: bit.ly/1S1jAIS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)