Jan 5 Camurus AB :

* Rhythm and Camurus announce license agreement for extended release FluidCrystal setmelanotide

* Camurus is eligible to receive an upfront payment and progressive payments of about $65 million, of which majority are sales milestones

* In addition, Camurus is eligible to receive tiered, mid to mid-high, single digit royalties on future sales of product Source text: bit.ly/1mxHVJw

