Jan 5 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :
* Announces an investment in two non-performing loan portfolios and sale of Zama portfolio
* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2016
* Has acquired a 25 pct share in two portfolios of non-performing loans with a combined
gross book value of about 96 million euros ($103.9 million) from two different sellers
* Sale, after repayment of debt and transaction costs, is expected to generate approximately
3.6 million euros of net proceeds to the company
($1 = 0.9241 euros)
