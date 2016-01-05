Jan 5 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Has decided to issue 23,000,000 new shares at a price of 1.95 Norwegian crown per share

* Issue of 23,000,000 new shares will add total gross proceeds to company of about 45 million crowns ($5.08 million)

* Carnegie acted as financial adviser to company in connection with share issue

($1 = 8.8648 Norwegian crowns)