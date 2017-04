Jan 5 Tallink Grupp As :

* Number of cargo units in December Up by 6 percent to 24,298 units and number of passenger vehicles up by 5 percent to 85,300 versus Dec. 2014

* Says in Q4 of 2015 transported 2.1 million passengers, nearly up 4 percent versus previous year

* Says in December 2015 Tallink Grupp transported 712,129 passengers which is more than a 4% increase compared to Dec. 2014

* Q4 number of cargo units slightly up at 78,136 units transported and number of passenger vehicles to 251,756 units, up 3% versus year ago Source text for Eikon:

