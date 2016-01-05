Jan 5 Ariston Holdings Ltd "

* Further to announcement, on 11 dec 2015, Co's Rirectors informs Ariston Holdings Limited is negotiating transaction

* Transaction if successfully concluded may have material impact on Co's share price, capital structure, shareholding structure

* Transaction involves a proposal received by Ariston's Board from the major shareholder of the company, Origin Global Holdings