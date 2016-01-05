BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc's CEO's 2016 total compensation was $11.3 mln
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc - CEO Joel S. Marcus' 2016 total compensation was $11.3 million versus $11.2 million in 2015
Jan 5 Euronext:
* Shares issued by Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA will be delisted from Euronext Lisbon as of Jan. 6
April 7 Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund: