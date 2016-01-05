Jan 5 Aspocomp Group Oyj :

* Says is lowering its profit forecast for 2015 due to the weaker order intake during the end of the year

* Sees 2015 net sales to amount to about 17.5 million euros ($18.82 million)

* Sees 2015 operating result excluding non-recurring items is expected to amount to about loss 0.9 million euros

* Previously estimated that its net sales in 2015 would be between 18 and 20 million euros and operating profit excluding non-recurring items between loss 0.7 and profit 0.5 million euros Source text for Eikon:

