UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 Vistula Group SA :
* FY 2015 revenue at about 516.9 million zlotys ($129.0 million), up about 16.6 percent year on year
* Dec. 2015 revenue about 81.3 million zlotys, up about 12.0 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0082 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.