Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 5 Masmovil Ibercom SA :
* Cancels deal to acquire 50.01 percent in You Mobile Telecom Spain SL (Youmobile)
* Says due diligence performed by EY and lack of agreement on economic terms of the deal are the reasons of withdrawal Source text: bit.ly/22IQlyb
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order