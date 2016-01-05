BRIEF-Nvidia CEO's 2017 total compensation was $12.2 million
* CEO Jen-Hsun Huang's FY 2017 total compensation was $12.2 million versus $10 million in fy 2016
Jan 5 Your Image SA :
* Acquires 100 percent of EveryFlow Sp. z o.o. in swap for new series G shares
* Resolved on issue of series G shares on Dec. 23, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nexstar Media Group to align BiteSizeTV strategy with organization-wide commitment to local programming and content production