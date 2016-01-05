UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 Qliro Group Publ AB
* Finnish tax administration seeks to impose additional tax on a Qliro Group subsidiary
* Says Finnish tax administration has, pertaining to financial year 2012, decided to impose an additional tax of approx. EUR 3.8 million and a tax increase of approx. EUR 1.9 million against CDON AB's Finnish subsidiary CDON Alandia AB.
* Says refutes tax administration's view and intends to appeal decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.