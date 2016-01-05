Jan 5 Qliro Group Publ AB

* Finnish tax administration seeks to impose additional tax on a Qliro Group subsidiary

* Says Finnish tax administration has, pertaining to financial year 2012, decided to impose an additional tax of approx. EUR 3.8 million and a tax increase of approx. EUR 1.9 million against CDON AB's Finnish subsidiary CDON Alandia AB.

* Says refutes tax administration's view and intends to appeal decision