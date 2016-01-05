Jan 5 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* q4 net revenue up 5% on last year driven by sports betting and casino

* underlying fundamentals remain strong with further product enhancements, euro championship, fy benefit of cost savings expected to drive growth in 2016

* underlying fundamentals remain strong with further product enhancements, euro championship and cost savings expected to drive growth in 2016

* one-off receipt of circa eur 10m expected to be received in q2 2016 through kalixa on sale of visa europe to visa inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)