Jan 5 NanoRepro AG :

* Announces distribution agreement with the austrian AQUENTA GmbH for the contract territory Iran

* Contract applies to product line "Family planning" (GraviQUICK, GraviQUICK Frueh, OvuQUICK and FertiQUICK)

* 24-Month contract value for four rapid tests is in the lower six-figure euro range