Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 5 Bouygues :
* announces that preliminary discussions have started with Orange to look at possible options
* no decisions have been taken and there is no guarantee that there will be an outcome to these preliminary discussions
* a confidentiality agreement was signed today by bouygues and orange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order