Jan 5 Carlsberg

* Says has signed an agreement regarding sale of Danish Malting Group A/S (DMG) to Viking Malt Oy.

* Says sales price is not disclosed

* Says transaction is expected to be finalised within few months, subject to approvals by anti-trust authorities

* Says DMG has an annual turnover of approximately 700 million Danish crowns ($101.1 million) ($1 = 6.9216 Danish crowns)