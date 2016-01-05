BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc's CEO's 2016 total compensation was $11.3 mln
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc - CEO Joel S. Marcus' 2016 total compensation was $11.3 million versus $11.2 million in 2015
Jan 5 Arco Vara AS :
* Plans to finalize technical preparations for listing of its Bulgarian unit, Arco Real Estate Fund REIT (Arco REIT), shares on Sofia Stock Exchange during Q1 2016
* Plans to participate in the following share capital increase through public offering of shares
* Arco REIT was granted real estate trust license on Dec. 28
* The fund's effective investment activity should commence by year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
