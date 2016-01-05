Jan 5 Arco Vara AS :

* Plans to finalize technical preparations for listing of its Bulgarian unit, Arco Real Estate Fund REIT (Arco REIT), shares on Sofia Stock Exchange during Q1 2016

* Plans to participate in the following share capital increase through public offering of shares

* Arco REIT was granted real estate trust license on Dec. 28

* The fund's effective investment activity should commence by year-end