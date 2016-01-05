Jan 5 ING Groep NV :

* Is to sell 33 million shares in NN Group NV with its stake in NN Group's outstanding capital expected to decrease to 16.2 pct from 25.8 pct

* As part of transaction, NN Group has stated its intention to repurchase NN Group ordinary shares from ING Group for an aggregate amount of 250 million euros ($268.2 million)

* Book is open with immediate effect and is expected to close ultimately by 17:30 CET on Jan. 6, 2016

* BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, ING Bank and JP Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators for the offering