Jan 6 Accu Holding AG :

* Closed its financial year 2015 with unaudited consolidated turnover of 156 million Swiss francs ($155 million)(previous 132.9 million Swiss francs)

* Assuming an exchange rate of EUR/CHF 1.08 order backlog by year end 2015 stood at a solid 64.1 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0096 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)