Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 6 net mobile AG :
* Announces management buyout dated Dec. 31, 2015 of 100 percent unit First Telecom GmbH, including its units First Communication GmbH and United Payment GmbH, to First Business Beteiligungs GmbH
* CEO Bjoern M. Reiter is taking over the company as part of the management buyout
* Sale of the Frankfurt based First Telecom GmbH ends net mobile AG's operational activities in voice solutions Source - bit.ly/1mBHlKO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order