Jan 6 net mobile AG :

* Announces management buyout dated Dec. 31, 2015 of 100 percent unit First Telecom GmbH, including its units First Communication GmbH and United Payment GmbH, to First Business Beteiligungs GmbH

* CEO Bjoern M. Reiter is taking over the company as part of the management buyout

* Sale of the Frankfurt based First Telecom GmbH ends net mobile AG's operational activities in voice solutions