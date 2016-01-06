BRIEF-Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery updates on co's ability to continue as going concern
April 11 Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co Ltd:
Jan 6 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :
* Despite efforts to complete business rescue proceedings, proceedings have not been concluded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co Ltd:
April 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.