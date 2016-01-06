BRIEF-Austock Group announces FUMA as at March 31
* "this consists of an increase in FUM of $21.9 million (or 3.2%) and an increase in fuma of $10.2 million (or 0.49%), since 31 december 2016." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 6 Northcote Energy Ltd :
* Announces that Daniel Jorgensen has stepped down as financial director of company with immediate effect
* This is part of a planned restructuring of company's finance function
* We will be announcing additions to our board of directors in due course with an emphasis on increasing both us and oil industry presence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "this consists of an increase in FUM of $21.9 million (or 3.2%) and an increase in fuma of $10.2 million (or 0.49%), since 31 december 2016." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 12 Interbank messaging service SWIFT, which is used to transfer trillions of dollars between banks every day, will launch a new tool to spot fraudulent messages, seeking to restore trust in the system after millions of dollars were stolen in cyber raids.