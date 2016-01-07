Jan 7 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab
* Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)(Sobi) (STO: SOBI) today
announced that the company has gained commercial rights from the
Swiss based company PharmaSwiss SA, to distribute Relistor,
Deflux and Solesta in a territory including Western Europe,
Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and also for Relistor in
Russia
* Sobi will handle all commercial activities in the
territory
including launch, market and patient access and promotion
activities, while PharmaSwiss will be responsible for
manufacturing, providing the finished products and products'
information
* The products, one pharmaceutical and two medical devices,
are all approved for specialty care indications
* In June 2013, Sobi announced its first distribution
agreement with PharmaSwiss
