BRIEF-Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund enters certain deal of purchase
April 7 Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund:
Jan 5 Faiveley Transport SA :
* Says has been awarded a series of contracts by Bombardier Transportation worth over 20 million euros ($21.5 million)
* Deal is to supply a complete range of railway systems for 162 new cars for New Delhi metro
* Delivery is expected to start by mid 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9310 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 7 Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund:
WASHINGTON, April 7 The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.