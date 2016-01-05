Jan 5 Faiveley Transport SA :

* Says has been awarded a series of contracts by Bombardier Transportation worth over 20 million euros ($21.5 million)

* Deal is to supply a complete range of railway systems for 162 new cars for New Delhi metro

* Delivery is expected to start by mid 2016