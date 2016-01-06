Jan 6 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Says rights issue was fully subscribed
* Rights issue resulted in gross proceeds of 111.8 million Norwegian crowns ($12.54
million)via issuance of 149,045,985 new shares at 0.75 crown per share
* Based on exchange rate as of Jan. 5, this corresponds to net proceeds of 82.8 million
Danish crowns ($11.93 million) before redemption of debt, and 22.8 million crowns after
redemption of 60.0 million crowns of debt
* Following redemption of debt, Serendex will have sufficient working capital until end of
May 2016
* Says will continue to investigate opportunities for entering into strategic partnerships
or mergers and/or licensing deals to strengthen financial position
($1 = 8.9121 Norwegian crowns)
($1 = 6.9417 Danish crowns)
