(Corrects figures in third bullet point from "22.8 million crowns after redemption of 60.0 million crowns of debt" to "20.8 million crowns after redemption of 62.0 million crowns of debt". Company corrected its own statement.)

Jan 6 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Says rights issue was fully subscribed

* Rights issue resulted in gross proceeds of 111.8 million Norwegian crowns ($12.54 million)via issuance of 149,045,985 new shares at 0.75 crown per share

* Based on exchange rate as of Jan. 5, this corresponds to net proceeds of 82.8 million Danish crowns ($11.93 million) before redemption of debt, and 20.8 million crowns after redemption of 62.0 million crowns of debt

* Following redemption of debt, Serendex will have sufficient working capital until end of May 2016

* Says will continue to investigate opportunities for entering into strategic partnerships or mergers and/or licensing deals to strengthen financial position Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.9121 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 6.9417 Danish crowns)