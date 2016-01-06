Jan 6 Topps Tiles Plc :

* Trading update for 13 weeks ended January 2, 2016

* Like-for-like revenues for first 13 weeks of current financial year increased by 4.4 pct (2014: up 5.2 pct)

* Topps ended quarter with a total of 340 stores