Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 6 Napatech A/S :
* Reports Q4 2015 sales of $10.5 million compared to $8.4 million in Q4 2014
* Guidance for full year 2015 is now changed to a revenue growth in Danish crowns of around 18 pct
* Guidance for full year 2015 is now changed to EBITDA margin around 14 pct
* Previous guidance: revenue growth in Danish crowns of around 12 pct, EBITDA margin around 12 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order