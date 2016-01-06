Jan 6 Napatech A/S :

* Reports Q4 2015 sales of $10.5 million compared to $8.4 million in Q4 2014

* Guidance for full year 2015 is now changed to a revenue growth in Danish crowns of around 18 pct

* Guidance for full year 2015 is now changed to EBITDA margin around 14 pct

* Previous guidance: revenue growth in Danish crowns of around 12 pct, EBITDA margin around 12 pct Source text for Eikon:

