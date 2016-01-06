UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 6 TDC :
* Says that board of directors has decided to appoint Marina Lonning as new Senior Executive Vice President of TDC Business and member of TDC's executive committee
* Says Lonning takes up the appointment from a position as CMO for the business segment in Telenor Norway AS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.