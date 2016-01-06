Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 6 Computer Warehouse Group Plc :
* Appointed James Agada as managing director/chief executive officer of the co
* Says board appointed Kunle Ayodeji as chief operating officer
* Says both the appointments are effective from Jan. 1, 2016 Source: bit.ly/1mFbyYV Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order