Staying the course, Duterte looks for the next best Philippine c.bank chief
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
Jan 6 Novozymes
* Says researchers from Monsanto and Novozymes see progress in U.S. field tests, plan to launch corn inoculant in 2017
* Results included a corn inoculant product, which increased yields by an average of 4 bushels per acre in U.S. field tests.
* The companies' BioAg Alliance is currently running the world's largest microbial research program to develop the next generation of these products.
* In 2015, the Alliance tested more than 2,000 microbial strains across 500,000 field trial plots in more than 50 locations in the United States.
* Results from its U.S. field trials showed its top new microbes increased corn yields by an average of 4-5 bushels per acre and soy yields by an average of 1.5 bushels per acre.
* Today, the BioAg Alliance's products are used on around 65 million acres
* Monsanto and Novozymes envision that their products will be used on 250-500 million acres globally by 2025
* The agricultural market for microbials is estimated at $1.8 billion, while the market for traditional fertilizers and pesticides totals $240 billion. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Teis Jensen)
