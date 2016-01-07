UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 7 (Reuters) -
* Metro says closes the transaction of the sale of its cash & carry wholesale business in vietnam
* Metro says ebit effect amounting to more than 400 million eur will be part of the income statement for Q1 2015/16. Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.