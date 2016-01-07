Jan 7 FIT Biotech Oy :
* To focus on gene therapy
* Has reviewed company's on-going development projects and made strategic decision to
develop applications for gene therapy besides vaccine development
* Will initiate commercialization of gene therapy applications upon obtaining additional
data and when corresponding industrial rights are secured
* Says development of therapeutic vaccine against bovine papilloma virus and Ebola did not
meet with company's objectives so these two projects will be discontinued
* Development of other projects will proceed as planned
