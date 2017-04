Jan 7 Easyjet Plc

* passengers flown increased by 4.6% to 4.8 million in december,

* December load factor 86.6%

* strong dec performance is despite predicted reduction in bookings in weeks following terrorist attacks in paris.

* load factors are now recovering to normal levels and management do not anticipate any change to full year market expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)