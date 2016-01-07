(Refiles to add dropped word pct in headline)

Jan 7 Majestic Wine Plc :

* Company delivers about 30 pct of total sales for 10 weeks of Christmas trading from 27 October 2015 to 4 January 2016

* Total sales growth was 42.6 pct compared to same period last year, boosted by acquisition of Naked Wines

* Majestic retail like for like sales grew 7.3 pct period vs a decline of 1.7 pct in comparator period