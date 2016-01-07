Jan 7 Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* Says preliminary sales in 2015 were 10.3 million euros ($11.1 million) compared to 10.0 million euros in 2014, a 3 percent increase

* Says second half of 2015 sales reflected of 5.3 million euros, an increase of 9 percent compared to first half of 2015 (4.9 million euros)

* New major long-term orders in the automotive and industrial market, which were concluded in 2015, are to contribute to further expected growth for 2016 and beyond

* Marked growth expected for 2016

* Sales in the second half of 2016 are anticipated to be higher than in the first half of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9253 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)