UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 7 Carlsberg :
* Carlsberg announces appointment of Heine Dalsgaard as new Chief Financial Officer.
* Heine, a Danish citizen, joins from ISS where he has served as CFO since 2013.
* Heine will join the Carlsberg Group when his successor at ISS is in place or no later than 1 August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.