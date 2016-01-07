Jan 7 Bridgepoint Development Capital :

* Acquisition of Anaveo, a french electronic surveillance equipment manufacturer

* Acquisition from majority shareholder, Paul Surand, minority financial investors for an undisclosed sum

* Debt financing for transaction was provided by Permira debt advisers

* Bpifrance and Paluel Marmont Capital partnered with BDC in equity financing of transaction.