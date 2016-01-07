Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 7 William Demant :
* Says it and GN Resound have reached an agreement to settle all patent disputes between the two companies, thereby terminating all patent litigations
* Says settlement of 15 patents includes an annual net license payment to William Demant, which will have no material financial impact on results of either party
* Says details of financial arrangement are undisclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order