Jan 8 Enea AB :

* Acquires Centered Logic LLC, a network management system vendor 

* Sees acquisition of Centered Logic to add small positive contribution to earnings of Enea group during 2016

* Purchase consideration consists of $1.3 million upfront payment and earn-out component over 3 years corresponding to the development of the acquired business, capped at $2.2 million

* Transaction is estimated to be completed in Jan. 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1PS0ljq

