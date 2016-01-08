EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
Jan 8 Enea AB :
* Acquires Centered Logic LLC, a network management system vendor
* Sees acquisition of Centered Logic to add small positive contribution to earnings of Enea group during 2016
* Purchase consideration consists of $1.3 million upfront payment and earn-out component over 3 years corresponding to the development of the acquired business, capped at $2.2 million
* Transaction is estimated to be completed in Jan. 2016
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.